Emilia R. Valenzuela
VICTORIA — Emilia R. Valenzuela entered into rest on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born May 24, 1944 in Victoria, TX to the late Manuel H. and Margarita G. Reyes.
Emilia is survived by her sons Joe R. Valenzuela, Jr. and wife Anna, Jason M. Valenzuela, Sr. and wife Christian, her brothers Francisco G. Reyes, Antonio G. Reyes, and Juan G. Reyes, and her sisters Margaret Hawkins, Lorenza Vasquez, Manuela R. Ramos, Patricia G. Reyes, and Juanita R. Vasquez. She is also survived by her grandchildren Gabriella Valenzuela, Joe R. Valenzuela III, Jason M. Valenzuela, Jr., Anjelica Valenzuela, and Jason “NeNe” Valenzuela, and 1 great grandchild Roman Hysquierdo.
In addition to her parents, Emilia is preceded in death by her grandson Michael Jason Valenzuela.
A chapel service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, Tx with Deacon Larry Koether, officiating. Inurnment to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, to share a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
