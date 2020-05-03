EMILIA CELINE SAENZ VICTORIA - Emilia Celine Saenz "Emmy Lou" age 21 of Victoria, born April 30, 1999. Emmy left this world surrounded by her loving family on April 30, 2020. Emmy graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School on May 30, 2019. She was employed by PMI, and she had planned to enlist into the Army, but as the result of this terrible car accident that caused her to become disabled she was unable to fulfill her dream of following in the footsteps of her grandfathers. On the day of her accident she was supposed to start Welding school that dream was also unattainable due to her accident. She was so excited to announce that she was going to be able to enroll into college next semester. Regardless, of her disabilities she was determined to make her life meaningful. Little did she know that she brought our community together in a way that no one else had done before. She was loved by everyone that came to know her. Emmy is survived by her parents, Rosemary and Michael Bazan of Victoria; father, Luis Lee Saenz of Tivoli. Sisters, Brijida (Sean) Worley of Tivoli, twin sisters, Sarah Jane and Sarina Josephine Diaz both of Victoria. Nephews that she loved as her own Constantine Mykal Worley and Leonidas Octavius Worley. Grandparents, Janie and Emett Alvarez of Victoria, Arturo and Adela Bazan of Austwell, Manuel and Socorro Quintanilla of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by her besties that never left her side, Amalia Castrejon, Faith Ramos, Jasmine Resendez, and Joshua Sanchez. Numerous aunts and uncles especially her aunt Anna Rivera and Joannie Quintanilla who would help with Emmy's daily care. She is preceded in death and waiting to receive her in Heaven are her paternal grandparents, Octavio G. and Marie R. Saenz. Maternal great-grandparents, Pablo and Juanita Rivera and Guadalupe and Emilia Quintanilla. Also, Our beloved Ama Vico and Apa Willie Garcia. Her God Father and Uncle Manuel Rivera. Services will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12 noon with a Prayer Service to begin at 11:00 am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Tivoli Cemetery in Tivoli. Pallbearers will be Sean Worley, Jon Gonzalez, Brian Hopper, Marcus Saenz, Zach Saenz, and Colton Youngblood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sammy L. Rivera, Sr., Joshua Sanchez, Jonathan Stewart, Conner and Leo Worley, Roger Baladez Jr., Armando Orduna, Marco Orduna and Edmundo Orduna. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the following Dr. Shah Afridi, Dr. Lisa Wenzel, Detar Hospital, Memorial Herman Hospital, The Fabulous Rehab Team and Staff at TIRR, the ER staff at Citizens Medical Center, Jackson Co. EMS, Calhoun Co. EMS, Victoria Co. EMS and Fire Dept. PHI and Mrs. Clara Ramos, Mr. Pete Pena and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ornelas and Angel Lucy's Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Memory of Emmy Saenz to The Christopher Reeves Foundation or to the Emmy Saenz Scholarship Foundation for the Austwell-Tivoli High School graduates. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
