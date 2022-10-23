Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, October 24, 2022, between 6-8 pm at Moore Funeral Home, in Refugio, Tx. Celebration of Life for Emilio will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Woodsboro, Tx., with Carroll Borden Officiating. Military gravesite will follow at 1 pm at the Costal Bend Veteran’s Cemetery, Corpus, Christi, Tx. In lieu of flowers: Memorial donation in Emilio’s Honor sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 671, Woodsboro, Tx., 78393
Emilio “Emil” Jaso, Jr.
WOODSBORO — Emilio “Emil” Jaso, Jr. of Seguin, Tx., loving husband and father, went home to be with Lord on Oct 13, 2022 at the age of 67. He fought a long courageous battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS, and is whole again and no longer in pain. Emilio served as a Pararescueman in the USAF for 22 years and retired with honors. Emilio was a true “Warrior”!Emilio was born January 26, 1955 to the late Emilio Ramirez Jaso, Sr. and Alice Jaso, of Refugio, Tx. Emilio was preceded in death by his parents Emilio and Alice Jaso, and his two sons, Aaron and Andrew West. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, of 28 years of Seguin, Tx, and son, Austin West of New Braunfels, Tx., brothers, Michael (Penny) Jaso, of Fort Worth, Tx., James (Laura) Jaso, of Bastrop, Tx., sister, and Lisa Jaso of Honolulu, Hi.
