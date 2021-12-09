Emilio Granado
VICTORIA — Emilio Granado, age 84 of Victoria passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born September 10, 1937, in Berclair, Texas.
Emilio served in the United States Army. He retired from Gordon’s Auto Sales where he sold cars for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lydia Granado, his parents Manuel Granado and Dora Barrera Granado.
He is survived by his brother, Reynaldo (Hilda) Granado, children, Emilio S. Granado, Jr. (Janet), Maria Magdalena Falcon (Joe), Grace Ann Granado and Yvonne Taliaferro (Eric); 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8am with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at the church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Falcon Jr., Joe Falcon III, Nehemiah Granado, Frank Rodriguez, Cristian Taliaferro and Braulio Alvarado.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Victoria County sheriff's office asks public for help identifying burglary suspect
- UIL releases football conference & division cutoff numbers
- Teen pedestrian killed in hit and run near Telferner, authorities searching for driver
- 2 arrested, 1 detained in connection to month-long disappearance of Vanderbilt teen
- Shiner not looking past semifinal rematch against Timpson
- Shiner's new police chief brings experience from Victoria, Seguin
- One home destroyed, one damaged in Bloomington fire, no injuries (w/ video)
- Texas' oldest deli to celebrate 140 years in Victoria
- Shiner defense comes on strong
- Cuero offense finds success running, passing
Commented
- Party ‘purity’, electoral politics must stop: (8)
- Dozens rally outside Victoria hospital against paused COVID-19 vaccination mandates (5)
- Same Story Different Version (3)
- Abbott guarantees Texas grid is ready for winter. Where have we heard that before? (2)
- Sharon Dincans Steen (2)
- Do you have a family member who served in the military during WWII? (1)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 5 (1)
- Syndicated column: Arbery Case: Three men who decided to play God (1)
- Do you prefer real or fake Christmas trees? (1)
- State Editorial: Resign, Craddick and Christian. Regulators misled about winter storm and failed to prevent another (1)
- Did you go to the Shiner-Refugio football game Thursday night? (1)
- Shiner's new police chief brings experience from Victoria, Seguin (1)
- Victoria City Council to move forward with establish Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (1)
- Gallery: Freedom Over Fear rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates (1)
- Rudy A. Briones (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast (1)
- Victoria native recognized as top of health care field (1)
- UIL releases football conference & division cutoff numbers (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.