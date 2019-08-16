EMILIO SOTO INEZ - Emilio Soto, 80, a life-long resident of Inez, Texas passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born April 5, 1939 to the late Jose Angel and Emilia Soto. Emilio was a truck driver prior to retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and playing bingo. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Soto; children, Sarah (Eddie) Luera of Houston, Ester (Carey) Morton of Telferner, Sylvia (Joe) Ferrell of Katy, Gilbert (Stephanie) Soto of Victoria, Jerry Soto of Goliad, Joe Angel Soto of Victoria, Stephanie (Ruben) Ramirez of Victoria, Steve Soto of Houston; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Otilia Montes of Inez and Felix Soto of Sheridan. Emilio is preceded in death by his, parents; sons, Emil Soto, Jr and Jose H. Soto; granddaughter, Salenna L. Soto; grandson, Chance D. Morton; step-grandson, John G. Morton; siblings, Teofila Barrios, Onselia Garcia, Juan Soto, Samuel Soto, Sr, Jose Angel Soto, Jr., & Jimmy Soto, Sr. The family will hold a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Inez, Texas. Pallbearers include grandsons, Joseph Ferrell, Jeffry Soto, John Luera,AO3 Cody Soto and Steven Soto, great-grandson, Coleton Garcia and nephew, Frank Montes, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Samuel Soto, Jr, Jesus Guevara; granddaughters, Nicole Garcia, Lisa Luera, Gabrielle Soto, Sabrina Ferrell, Shellbe Morton, and Jasmine Ferrell. Share memories with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (4)
- Use common-sense approach, not knee-jerk reaction (4)
- Stop the Hate (4)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (3)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project (2)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (4)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
Online Poll
How do your kids get to school?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.