PORT LAVACA — Emily J. Reinhardt, 78, of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023. She was born on January 18, 1945 in Hallettsville. Emily retired from HEB after many years of service.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Charles) Cobbs of San Antonio and David Reinhardt of Cibolo; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Reinhardt.
Visitation will be Monday, May 15, 2023, 11 am to 12 pm, at Freund Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 pm at Alexander Cemetery in Stratton with Pastor Dwayne Parker officiating.
