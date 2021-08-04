Emma Barrios Gonzales

Emma was a retired Wal-Mart cashier. She was a devout Catholic who loved volunteering her time at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church Picnics in Vanderbilt. Emma loved barbequing, baking cookies, and spending time with her family. She was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Emma is survived by her sisters, Sue Rivera (Robert) of Victoria, Raquel Rodriguez (Salvador) of Victoria, Carmelita B. Gonzales, Leticia B. Gonzales, Deborah A. Gonzales, and Jacqueline L. Gonzales all of La Ward; brother Edward B. Gonzales also of La Ward. She is also survived by six nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces, and six great-nephews.
Emma is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tirsa B. Gonzales, Felicia B. Gonzales, Lydia B. Gonzales; and brothers, Jacinto B. Gonzales, Joe B. Gonzales, and Rodolfo B. Gonzales.
Pallbearers will be Eugene Gonzales, Damon Gonzales, Malakai Garza, Salvador Rodriguez, John Vecera and Lupe Lopez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Theresa Catholic Church in La Salle. Interment to follow in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in La Salle. Father Johnson Owusu-Boateng will be officiating.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, face masks are encouraged.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.