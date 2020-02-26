EMMA SOPHIA GATES VICTORIA - Emma Sophia Gates, 86, passed away on February 24, 2020. Emma was born December 29, 1933 in Taiton, TX to the late Anna Dorothy Opella Naiser and Jerome E. Naiser. She was mother, grandmother nurse, homemaker, hospital volunteer and worked as a cashier for Luby's for many years. She loved going to bingo, playing slots in Louisiana and Vegas and traveling to Alaska, Spain and Australia, she was always fond of her country home. Emma is survived by her sons, Daryl "Scott" Gates (Katie) of Sealy, Larry Kurtz (Cindy) of Pearland, Gary Kurtz of Spring, Chris Kurtz (Donna) of Jersey Village, Brian Kurtz (Kim) of Galveston; sister, Grace Preismeyer (Arthur) of El Campo, half sister Anita Janicek (Butch) of Needville; half brothers, Jimmy Naiser (Annette) of Houston, Rudy Naiser (Dorothy) of EL Campo, Jerome Naiser Jr. of EL Campo; companion, Chad Campbell; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, step mother, Millie Naiser, infant daughter; sister, Lydia "Mopsy" Rod; step brother, Stanley Blaha and half brother Allen Naiser. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Taiton, TX from 12:30-1:30 with a rosary to be recited at 1:30. Funeral Mass will be at 2 PM with burial to immediately follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery along with a catered meal. Pallbearers are Emma's grandsons. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crown Hospice of Victoria, TX Word of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
