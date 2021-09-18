Emma Gloria Castillo
VICTORIA — Emma Gloria Castillo, 78, passed away on September 11, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 5:00PM at Colonial Funeral Home, followed by a rosary at 7:00PM. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Gilbert Vadillo, Raymond Padilla, Gregory Garza and Ney Oldham.
Emma was born August 21,1943 in Victoria to the late Jesus R. Garza Sr. and Eloisa Rendon Garza. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music and spending time with her family. Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and Gigi.
Emma is survived by her husband, Federico Castillo Sr.; her son, Federico Castillo Jr. (Mary); daughter, Norma Linda Castillo; brother, Samuel Garza Sr. of Tucson, AZ; granddaughters, Fallon Oldham (Ney) and Camryn Castillo; and great-granddaughter, Macie Oldham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Garza Sr. and Eloisa Rendon Garza; and brothers, Ismael Garza Sr., Ernest Garza and Jesus R. Garza Jr.
Special thanks to Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Facility and staff for the love and compassion shown to our beloved Emma.
