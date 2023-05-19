Emma Hernandez
PALCEDO — On Sunday, May 15, 2023 Heaven gained another Angel! Emma Hernandez passed away peacefully In San Antonio, TX after a brief illness. She was born to the late Roque Levrier Hernandez and Dorotea Gonzales Hernandez on September 11, 1937, in Placedo, Texas. She is remembered by her family as a beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by her siblings, Anita H. Gutierrez, Jesus Hernandez, Sr., Miguel Hernandez, Sr., Eusebia Hernandez and Benjamin Hernandez, Sr, she is survived by her sister, Joyce (Orfelina) H. Velazquez of San Antonio. As a favorite aunt known as “Tia Emma” she is also survived by her nieces Dorothy H. Buffington (Bill), Rachel Hernandez, Noemi V. Trejo (Eddie), Dina V. Vullo (Jim), Cynthia H. Paredez (David), Rosemary H. Martinez (Adan), and Felicitas L. Cantu (Humberto); and her nephews Jesse Hernandez, Jr., Roque Hernandez (Maggie), Leo Hernandez, and Benjamin Hernandez, Jr. Preceding her in death are Rosa Elva Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, and Noah Velasquez. Emma attended Placedo Elementary and graduated from Bloomington High School as Salutatorian of the class of 1958. She attended Durham Business School and Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, TX. Her work history was admirable as she worked as Office Manager for Dr. Hector P Garcia, MD at his Corpus Christi Medical Office full-time until 1983 and on a part-time basis from 1987 until 1995. Up until her retirement in 1999, she worked for the American Red Cross as a supervisor for Coastal Bend region. In addition to living in Corpus Christi and San Antonio, Victoria was her home for many years. She was a member of San Antonio’s La Trinidad United Methodist Church always enjoying her bible study groups. During her active years, she was a volunteer for the American GI Forum Ladies Auxiliary, United Way of the Coastal Bend, Nueces County Community Action Board Member, South Texas Light House for the Blind Board Member, Diabetes Association Corpus Christi Board Member, and served on the American Red Cross Texas Human Resources Committee. A celebration of her life was led by her Great-Nephew Paul Trejo at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood Dr., Victoria, TX 77901 on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Private Family viewing were held at 9:00 am and Celebration of Life services began at 10:00 AM. She was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. Pall bearers were Jesse Hernandez, Roque Hernandez, Leo Hernandez, Andre Hernandez, David Paredez, and Orlando Cantu.
