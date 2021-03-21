Emma Jane Perry
CUERO — Emma Jane Perry Tomanec, 86, of Cuero passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born August 29, 1934 in Laneville to W.B. Perry, Jr. and Ada Mae Stafford Perry. She married Joseph D. “Joe” Tomanec on March 12, 1953 in Goliad. She and Joe just celebrated their sixty eighth wedding anniversary. She worked as an insurance clerk for Cuero Community Hospital for forty years. She joined The VFW Auxiliary on October 10, 1989 and became a life member. She was also a life member of the Cuero Community Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Pilot Club of Cuero. Jane has attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church since 1953 and was a member of the church and choir. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joe Tomanec; son, Scott A. (Betty) Tomanec of Victoria; grandson, Chad (Alainya) Tomanec of Corpus Christi; granddaughter, Kriston (Jerad) Wachtendorf of Victoria; great-granddaughters, Avery Tomanec and Brieley Tomanec; step great-grandchildren, Jaxsyn Wachtendorf, Jaidyn Wachtendorf and great- grandson, Kasyn Wachtendorf. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Tomanec and sisters, Willie Mae Crawford, Annie Marie McDonald and Curtis Lee Compton. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10 am at Hillside Cemetery with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
