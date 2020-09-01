Emma R Fernandez
VICTORIA — Emma Robles Fernandez, 85 of Victoria, Tx went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 30, 2020. She was born February 5, 1935 to Lupe and Jesusa Robles in Victoria. She married Juan B. Fernandez in 1954. She loved sewing and became a professional seamstress, the Martha Stewart of her time. She graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1954. Retired from VISD, having worked as the Library Assistant and JC Penney’s, where she worked for numerous departments. She liked to cook, sing, and play the piano. She raised 4 children, 14 grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren and counting. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Juan Fernandez (husband) and Carlos Fernandez (son) and daughter Oralia. She is survived by daughters, Hilda Ramirez (Allan), Virginia Chambers (Robert), son Johnny Fernandez (Yolanda).
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with the rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. On September 2, 2020, visitation will continue at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home to begin at 10am with graveside to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
