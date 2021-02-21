Emma Ruth Hinkle Waldrep
VICTORIA — Emma Ruth Hinkle Waldrep passed away on February 14, 2021 of natural causes at her home in Victoria, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Ruth was born in February 21, 1930, in Hidalgo County Texas, and was the daughter of Charlie Hugh and Myrtie E Bradshaw Hinkle. She graduated from Pharr San Juan Alamo High School in 1947 and from Pan American College in Edinburg with an associate degree in business. She married Billy Dean Waldrep on June 22, 1954, and they enjoyed 66 1/2 years of marriage.
Ruth worked for the Texas Highway Department in Pharr, Texas, prior to moving to Victoria, and then worked at Alamo Express in Victoria. Ruth and Bill started their family and she was a homemaker raising their three sons: Gary Wayne, Kenneth Dean, and Keith Eugene. After her children were in school, Ruth continued working, first, as a substitute teacher with the Victoria Independent School District, then as a librarian at Smith Elementary School, and finally as a secretary at Guadalupe Elementary School. Ruth retired after working for VISD 22 years.
After retiring, Ruth and her husband, Bill, traveled extensively in their RV throughout the United States. She also enjoyed the times they spent at Lake Charles, Kinder and Shreveport at the casinos and especially enjoyed playing the slot machines.
Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church. She had many hobbies: her family, gardening, sewing, crocheting, and traveling with her husband and visiting with her many brothers and sisters,. Ruth loved always talking with her many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Myrtie Bradshaw Hinkle, brothers Charles Lester, Calvin Herschel, William Earl, Neal Bradshaw, George Roy, Billy Byron, and Harold Ralph Hinkle, and sisters Beulah Rebecca Kluna, and Ina Belle Plath.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 66 1/2 yrs, Bill, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Linda Waldrep of Kennesaw, Ga; twin sons, Kenneth Waldrep of Victoria, Texas who was her constant loving care taker until her death; Keith Waldrep of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Aimee Waldrep, Austen Waldrep and many nieces and nephews.
We give personal thanks to Harbor Hospice whom were there to assist us through the past months. Especially Kari Nicklin, Melissa Diaz, BJ, and Brenda Coons for their special care they gave her.
Memorial donations in memory of Ruth Waldrep, can be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. A private memorial will be held at a later date
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
