Emmaline Garcia
PORT LAVACA — Emmaline Kanahele Garcia, 81, of Port Lavaca Texas passed away on May 18, 2021. She was born June 1,1939 in Puuwai Nii’hau to paternal - maternal parents Joseph and Lahapa Kahale Kanahele. Hanai parents Howard and Mabel Kaleoharo. Emmaline married Alfred R. Garcia on March 23, 1958 on the island of Kauai while he served in the US Army. Shortly after they moved to Texas and eventually settling in Port Lavaca and raised six children. She had numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Everyone that knew her, loved and cherished her. She is survived by sons; David and Amanda Garcia of Bay City, Rusty and Gloria Garcia of Port Lavaca, Patrick and Chris Garcia of Newnan, Georgia, daughters; Susan and Paul Pustka of Shiner, Nadine and Felix Rodriguez of Port Lavaca and Doreen and Alfred Quintanilla of Port Lavaca as well as 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers; Howell Kaleohano, Isaac Kanahele, Henry Kanehele, Iubile Kanahele, Joseph Kanahele and Ancy Kanahele, sisters; Virginia Nizo, Besse Kanahele, Helena Kanahele, Jennie Kaohelaulii, Anelina Beniamina, Violet Shintani and Eunice Kanahele, and grandson, Addon Joe Garza. Services will be held Monday, May 24, 2021. Visitation will be from 4pm - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca and a prayer service will begin at 7pm and a burial will take place at a later date. Please wear a mask.
