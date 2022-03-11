Emmett Leroy Gloyna
VICTORIA — Emmett L. Gloyna, 86 was called home by his Lord and Saviour on February 10, 2022. He was born August 25, 1935, in Vernon, Texas to the late Herman E. Gloyna and Johanna “Josie” Riethmayer Gloyna. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Emmett farmed with his father in Kress, Texas before receiving a BS degree in Civil Engineering at Texas Tech. He served in the U.S. Army Field Artillery and later achieved the rank of Captain in the Army Reserves. He spent thirty years with the Bureau of Reclamation working to provide water for farmers and cities in 3 states. Emmett’s last 10 years with the Bureau was as their Texas Representative, responsible for coordination with the State for all of the Bureau’s present and planned projects in Texas. Upon retirement from the Bureau, he served as General Manager of the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority for over 12 years, to manage a project that he worked on during its design and construction phases with the Bureau, and water sales as Manager to finally make the project self-supporting. After retirement from the Authority, he served as Jackson County Republican Chairman for over 8 years, and 2 years on the Texas State Republican Executive Committee. He at one time served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Water Conservation Association (Life Member), Chairman Jackson County Helping Hands, Jackson County Industrial Foundation, NRA (Life Member), President of Edna Rotary and member of the American Legion. Also, after retirement from the Authority, he was appointed General Manager (part-time) of the Jackson County Navigation District, until his final retirement in 2013. Emmett was honored by resolutions from both the Texas Senate and House for his service in advancing water resources development in Texas.
Before moving to Victoria, he and his wife Deborah lived on their small ranch and hideaway, “Eichenwald” for some 14 years in the Morales Community.
Emmett loved his Lord and Saviour, and spent many years as a Sunday School teacher, usher, member of the Board of Elders, Evangelism Board President, or member. Emmett was never happier than when surrounded by his children, grandchildren, other family, and friends. All his life he enjoyed the outdoors, whether farming, working cattle, hunting, and fishing with his children and grandchildren, or just sitting on the porch watching the birds and animals. He also enjoyed travelling, although the last few years did not allow him to. As a younger man, he tried to instill the importance of history to his children and grandchildren by taking them on trips to historical sights.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, H.W. “Buster” Gloyna of Kress, Texas and Dr. Earnest Gloyna of Austin, Texas
He is survived by his beloved and caring wife of 29 years, Deborah Turner Gloyna; daughter, Brenda Heingartner (Keith) of Jacksonville, Texas; and son, Michael Gloyna (Robin) of Edna; and grandchildren Kyle (Macie), Tyler (Kasey) and Joshua Heingartner, and Madison and Zachary Gloyna, and 2 unborn great-grandchildren. Also, brother, Robert Gloyna of Austin, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger St., Edna, Texas. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, T2T.org (Tunnel to Towers), or Samaritan’s Purse, or charity of giver’s choice.
The services are under the guidance and loving care of Oaklawn Funeral, 900 Navidad Road, Edna, Texas. 361-782-2221 www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
