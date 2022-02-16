Endalesio “Andy”
Pompa III
VICTORIA — Endalesio “Andy” Pompa III, 61, of Victoria, gained his wings February 11, 2022. He was born in Goliad to the late Endalesio “Tony” Pompa II and Lupe Resendez. Endalesio was raised in Goliad by the late Reyes and Janie Rubio and attended Goliad High School. His first job was at Goliad Paint and Body, where he learned his trade of painting vehicles. Endalesio was a former volunteer firefighter for Goliad and also volunteered with Goliad Little League. He enjoyed coaching and spending time out on the field with the kids. In 2019, he was honored with a dedication plaque from the Goliad Little League.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, who never left his side; daughter, Leticia (Jonathan) Zielonka; sons, Andy and Elijah Pompa; step-children, Jesse, Victoria and Mercedes. Endalesio is also survived by sisters, Janie Salas, Mary (Jessie) Longoria, Patsy (Mark) Ender, Josephine (Lesley) Jacobs, Mary (Adam) Morales, Patsy (Justin) Resendez, Helen Lopez, Linda Medina, Maclovia Morales, and Maria Maya; brothers, Tim Pompa, Frankie (Catrina) Rubio, Reyes (Rosemary) Rubio, and Adan Castaneda; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Endalesio was preceded in death by both sets of parents; daughter, Stephanie Pompa; brothers, Juan Medina and Wally Pompa; sisters, Martha Standridge and Christine Rubio; nephew, Lamar Pompa; and brother-in-law, Jose Salas.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, Texas, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Timmy Pompa, Frankie Rubio, Reyes Rubio, Louie Salas, Sam Fair, Daniel Leal, Jasten Williams, and John Simoneaux; Honorary Pallbearers, Lucian and Killian Ruiz, Adam Pena, Jerry Dodson, Goliad Little League, Willie Valdez, Billy Conchola and the Mayhem Softball Team.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Did you vote early on Monday?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.