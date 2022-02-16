Endalesio “Andy”
Pompa III
VICTORIA — Endalesio “Andy” Pompa III, 61, of Victoria, gained his wings February 11, 2022. He was born in Goliad to the late Endalesio “Tony” Pompa II and Lupe Resendez. Endalesio was raised in Goliad by the late Reyes and Janie Rubio and attended Goliad High School. His first job was at Goliad Paint and Body, where he learned his trade of painting vehicles. Endalesio was a former volunteer firefighter for Goliad and also volunteered with Goliad Little League. He enjoyed coaching and spending time out on the field with the kids. In 2019, he was honored with a dedication plaque from the Goliad Little League.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, who never left his side; daughter, Leticia (Jonathan) Zielonka; sons, Andy and Elijah Pompa; step-children, Jesse, Victoria and Mercedes. Endalesio is also survived by sisters, Janie Salas, Mary (Jessie) Longoria, Patsy (Mark) Ender, Josephine (Lesley) Jacobs, Mary (Adam) Morales, Patsy (Justin) Resendez, Helen Lopez, Linda Medina, Maclovia Morales, and Maria Maya; brothers, Tim Pompa, Frankie (Catrina) Rubio, Reyes (Rosemary) Rubio, and Adan Castaneda; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Endalesio was preceded in death by both sets of parents; daughter, Stephanie Pompa; brothers, Juan Medina and Wally Pompa; sisters, Martha Standridge and Christine Rubio; nephew, Lamar Pompa; and brother-in-law, Jose Salas.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, Texas, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Timmy Pompa, Frankie Rubio, Reyes Rubio, Louie Salas, Sam Fair, Daniel Leal, Jasten Williams, and John Simoneaux; Honorary Pallbearers, Lucian and Killian Ruiz, Adam Pena, Jerry Dodson, Goliad Little League, Willie Valdez, Billy Conchola and the Mayhem Softball Team.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.

