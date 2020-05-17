ENRIQUE C. DELGADO VICTORIA - Enrique Delgado, 67, of Victoria, died on May 13, 2020. He was born In Morelia Michoacan,Mexico. He is preceded in death by the late Jose J. Delgado and Virginia Castro and his brother Pedro. Enrique is survived by his wife Elva C. Delgado, daughter Elvira: brothers Ramon, Arturo, and Miguel Delgado. He lived in Victoria and was raised by Bertha and the late Jesus Delgado and had brothers Frank (Carmen), Charles, Mike (Robin) Jesse (Linda), Robert (Angie) and sisters Elizabeth (Exsiquio), Bertha, Eva (Albert), Elvira (Robert), Elsa, and Emma (Jose). Enrique loved his ranch and raising his cattle, and enjoyed the land. He was a hard worker, loved family and adored his daughter. Visitation will be Monday from 2-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral mass will be 9 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Private burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Frank, Charles, Mike, Jesse and Robert Delgado, Elias Humberto and Abner Cabrera. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

