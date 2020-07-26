ENRIQUE HENRY ESTRADA, SR. VICTORIA - Enrique "Henry" Estrada Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 11-12:15pm, with a rosary to be recited at 12:15pm at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. Funeral Mass will follow at 1pm with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Henry Estrada III, Adam Estrada, Domingo Estrada, Jr., Fabian Manuel Trevino, Ernest Enrique Briones, Nathaniel Clarence Sanchez, Mark Anthony Rivera and Martin Christian Cantu. Honorary pallbearers are Guadalupe (Pito) Rivera III and all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry was born November 2nd, 1933 in Placedo to the late Domingo and Juanita Aviles Estrada. He was a talented and gifted man, who always gave all of himself. He was in the real sense, a "jack of all trades". Throughout his career in construction, he worked for Texas Concrete, H.B. Zachary and Win Way. He left his mark in Victoria County by building many homes in his lifetime. He enjoyed gardening and organizing his tool shop. He was a caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Domingo and Juanita Estrada; his wife, Dolores G. Estrada; sons, Henry Estrada, Jr. and Joe Manuel Estrada; and grandson, Joe Manuel Estrada II. Henry is survived by his children, Elizabeth Estrada, Esther Briones (Ernesto), Domingo Estrada (Adella), Dolores Trevino (Luis) and Mary Ann Rivera (Lupe); daughters-in-law, Anita Estrada and Susanita Estrada; siblings, Carlota Rivera, Manuel Estrada, Dora Gonzales and Isabel Gonzales; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews; along with other loving family members and friends. In accordance with Gov. Abbott's issued Executive Order No. iGA-18 relating to COVID-19, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced.
