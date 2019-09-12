ENRIQUE HENRY GARCIA VICTORIA - Enrique "Henry" Garcia, age 71, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1948 in Mathis, Texas to the late Fernando Garcia and Elodia Briseno Campos. He is survived by his wife; Armandina Reyes Garcia of Victoria, daughters; Romina Olalde of Victoria, Liliana Coronado (Juan) of Victoria, Jovanna (Joel) Coronado of Victoria, Linda G. Netro (Leon) of Alice, Mary Ann Moreno (Joe Ontiveros) of Alice, Ana Moreno (Marie) of Alice, son; Rolando Garcia of Dallas, sister; Mary Ramirez of Beeville, brothers; Domingo Campos (Stacy) of Beeville, Miguel Campos (Zendia) of Beeville, Mike Gonzalez (Gloria) of Mathis and numerous grandchildren. He is proceeded is death by his parents. Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church with Father Scott to officiate in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Joel Monjaraz, Juan Alvarez, Jorge Ramirez, Frank Gonzalez, Leon Netro, Joe Ontiveros. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
