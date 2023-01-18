Enrique “Henry” P. Benitez
VICTORIA — Enrique “Henry” P. Benitez, age 67 passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Henry was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Leonor P. Guerra and Lucas D. Benitez. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 3:30PM. A celebration of life will follow at 4PM.
He will be interred on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery.
Henry was artistic in painting and drawing. He also dipped his hands into tattooing for friends and family, even doing his own. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed family gatherings and looked forward to visits from his grandkids. If he wasn’t watching western or classic movies, he was playing dominos, chess, cards, bingo or scratching his lottos. He was always the jokester. He was known for always saying “I’m still in my prime”. Indeed, that’s how he lived life, as if he was in his prime. He will be greatly missed, but forever remembered and loved.
Henry is survived by his daughters, Sara Benitez and April Benitez; sons, Juan L. Benitez (Rosie) and Mathiew Martinez; sisters, Julia Martinez, Janie Garcia (Albert) and Yolanda Franco; brother, Juan P. Benitez (Cecilia); 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Henry was preceded in death by his father, Lucas D. Benitez; mother, Leonor P. Guerra; and brother, George P. Benitez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you get off work for MLK Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.