Enrique Serrano
Arreguin
CUERO — Enrique Serrano Arreguin, 80, of Cuero passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born October 10, 1940 in Los Fierros Tarimoro, Guanajuato, Mexico to the late Augusto and Carlota Arreguin Serrano. Enrique married Ma Amparo on June 8, 1963 in Urireo Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Mr. Enrique Serrano had a big family. To provide for them, he decided to emigrate to the United States in the 1970s and work hard to give his children a better life. He was extremely proud to have become a citizen and begin the process of bringing his wife and children over. He was a person with very humble roots but a dreamer who fought for all his dreams every day. Through all his hardships, he managed to have a big family of which he felt very proud to have because of their dedication to keeping his dream alive. At the age of 75, still having had many goals, one of them was to have a house, and he did not stop until he achieved it when he managed to have the house of his dreams with his beautifully kept garden. He was thrilled to have a lovely home to passionately welcome family whenever they visited and offer them something that life itself had helped him achieve. At 80, he never stopped doing what he liked so much to do: building fences with his sons for their self-made company; nothing could have stopped him from working until this September 4, when, unfortunately, he was forced to stop.
Enrique is survived by his wife, Ma Amparo Serrano; daughters, Ma Guadalupe Serrano of Cuero, Ma Esther Serrano of Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico, and Maria Delaluz Hernandez of Cuero; sons, Roberto Serrano of Cuero, Juon Serrano of Cuero, Jose G. Serrano of Cuero, Enrique Serrano of Guanajuato, Mexico, and Francisco Serrano of Cuero; sisters, Maria Concepcion Serrano, Herlinda Serrano, Maria Cruz Serrano, and Maria Guadalupe, all of Guanajuato, Mexico; brother, Emilio Serrano of Mexico City, Mexico; 24 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maria Elena Serrano and Audelia Serrano; and brother, Salomon Serrano.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm with a rosary recited at 6:30 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 24, 2021, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jose Serrano, Francisco Serrano, Luis Enrique Serrano, Max Srrano, Vicente Jimenez Jr., Vicente Jimenez, Jose Juan Hernandez, and Leonardo Serrano. Honorary pallbearers include Roberto Serrano and Juan Serrano.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
