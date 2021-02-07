Enrique Zendejas
BLOOMINGTON — Enrique Zendejas, 75, of Bloomington went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2021. Enrique was born June 15, 1945 in Valle Hermoso, Mexico to Pedro Romo and Maria Castillo. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria I. Zendejas and son Valentin Zendejas. Enrique is survived by his daughters; Marie (Gilbert) Chavez, Veronica (Juan) Perez, Erika (Israel) Morales, Elizabeth Zendejas (Gabriel Perez), Emily Zendejas (Dionicio Longoria) and sons; Enrique (Monica) Zendejas Jr., Armando (Marisol) Zendejas, Pete (Mary Carmen) Zendejas, sister, Martha Reyna de Romo along with her beloved 26 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A viewing will take place on Sunday, February 7th from 4pm - 6pm at Apostolic Church in Bloomington and funeral services will begin at 11am on February 8th also at the Apostolic Church with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Honorary Pallbearers include Luis Enrique Morales, PJ Zendejas, Isaiah Lopez, Zacaries Zendejas, Tito Zendejas, Pedro Enrique Zendejas and Aaron Mando Zendejas with honorary pallbearers: Juan C. Perez III and Aaron Isaac Lopez.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Here we go again (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (5)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever visited Washington, D.C.?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.