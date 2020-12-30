Eric Bernard Johnson
CUERO — Eric Bernard Johnson, born May 13, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cuero, Texas, on December 23, 2020. Eric is survived by his wife of thirty years, Christie Rosene Johnson, and two sons, Rory (wife, Alexis) and E.J. (Eric Jr.). As the son of an Air Force officer, Eric’s family lived many places, but after they settled in San Antonio, he graduated high school there and then obtained a business degree from St. Mary’s University. He met his wife, Christie, in Houston, and they raised their boys in Houston, Wharton - El Campo, and finally, Cuero. Eric spent the majority of his working career in the roofing and construction industry and gained many good clients and dear friends. He was well liked and respected by his peers in the industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dogs, and friends; he especially enjoyed good meals, good jokes, and coffee with friends and family. He will be dearly missed. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
