Eric Dean Horner
WOODSBORO — Eric Dean Horner, 67, passed away September 5, 2021 . He was born May 21, 1954 in Astoria, Oregon to Eric and Deloris Horner. He is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Horner; Survived by his parents Eric and Debra Horner; sons Austin (Amy) Horner; daughters Erica (David) Carpenter and Amber Horner; brothers Michael (Tracy) Horner and Russel (Theresa) Horner ; 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, September 10, 2021 First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 am Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526 - 4334
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.