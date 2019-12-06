ERIC RAY TIJERINA PORT LAVACA - Eric Ray Tijerina, age 35, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1984 in Port Lavaca to Joe Anthony Tijerina Sr., of Boerne, Tx., and Ida Mendoza of Port Lavaca. He is survived by his Parents, Wife; Brandi Padron Tijerina of Port Lavaca, Daughters; Jocelyn Tijerina, Azeriah Tijerina both of Port Lavaca, Son; Eric Ray Tijerina Jr. of Port Lavaca, Sisters; Adriana Cortez, Felicia Cortez both of Port Lavaca, Brothers; Joe Anthony Tijerina Jr. (Alejandra) of Houston and Angel Cortez of Port Lavaca. Visitation will begin on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 11am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at a later date. Pallbearers will Eric Tijerina Jr., Angel Cortez, Michael Tijerina, Zachary Padron, Ramiro Robledo and Franklin Velasquez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Isaac Wilson, Robert Perez, Zachariah Saenz, James Castro, Giovanni Ramirez, Esiquiel Saenz, Matthew Esquivel and Kristopher Valenzuela. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas 361-552-2300.
