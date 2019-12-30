Clark, Erik
ERIK CLARK EDNA - Erik Stephen Clark, of Edna, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019 at the young age of 10 years old. He was born on June 22, 2009, in Victoria, Texas, to Brannon and Christie Hudson Clark. Erik was a bundle of happy, exuberant energy. He made friends wherever he went. He loved being with his friends and family. He loved the outdoors and exploring nature. All Boy! He will be missed dearly. Erik is survived by; his parents, brothers, Dustin Clark and Anthony "Andy" Clark; sister, Fiona "FiFi" Clark; grandparents, Reverend Darrell and Peggy Clark, Stanley and Becky Hudson; Great grandfather, Marcum Smith of Summit, Mississippi; Uncle, Brandon and Elayne Hudson; Great aunt, Elaine Hudson; Cousins, Ash Hudson, Brooke Hudson, and Drue Hudson; along with many more family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the First Pentecostal Church of Edna. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, also in the First Pentecostal of Edna. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, with Reverend Darrell Clark officiating. Pallbearers are Drue Hudson, Josiel Ontiveros, Hunter Kazmir, Travis Kazmir, Mikie Scott, and Zachary Smith. Memorials may be made to Edna Christian Academy, 807 Apollo Drive (PO Box 885), Edna, Texas 77957. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com

