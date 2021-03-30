Erlina R. Hernandez
VICTORIA — Erlina R. Hernandez, 85, of Victoria, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2021. She was born on February 5, 1936 to Jim and Sule Reyes in Goliad, Texas. Erlina passed away peacefully while surrounded by her devoted husband and five children. Erlina is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Benito Hernandez Jr., children; Ruby Elisondo (Freddy), Michael Hernandez (Cathy), Melissa Hernandez (Tony), Alesia Hernandez (Roque), Teresa Becerra (Luis), 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, sister; Lillie Baldez (Ruben), sister-in-laws; Janette Hernandez (Henry), Rosie Hernandez (David), Julie Jaso (Hernan), as well as many nieces and nephews who adored her. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 4pm - 8pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm. A mass will take place on Wednesday, March 31st at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad, Texas with a burial to follow at La Bahia Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jaden Zambrano, Christopher Hernandez, Arturo Sanchez, Gabriel Hernandez, Ruperto Jaso, and Arthur Rubio.
