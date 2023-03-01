Erlinda Gonzales
Martinez
VICTORIA — Erlinda Gonzales Martinez went to be with the Lord February 27, 2023. She was born March 3, 1948 in Victoria, Texas to the late Armando and Constancia Nunez Gonzales.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Alfredo Gonzales; sisters Chelo “Connie” Keith, Dora Gomez, and Mary Galvan Guana.
She is survived by her spouse of 31 years, Jose Martinez; children Louis G. Mendoza, III, Robert G. (Brenda Lee) Mendoza, Ruben G. Mendoza and Mary Mendoza Licon; brothers Amado Gonzales, Bobby Gonzales, Eddie Gonzales, Sylvester Galvan, Raymond Galvan, and David Galvan; sisters Elaine Gonzales, Hopie Gonzales and Maime Galvan.
12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Erlinda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was everything to her. She loved telling stories about her life. She enjoyed football, cooking and fishing. “ We love and will miss you! “
