Erline A. Ideus
Erline A. Ideus, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born December 20, 1934 to the late Alfred and Erna Stoever Schroedter in Karnes County. Erline married Victor Ideus on November 15, 1953 in Yorktown. Erline is survived by her daughter, Laura (Wayne) Tiffin of Cuero; son, Ricky (Roberta) Ideus of Lake Jackson; granddaughter, Allison Tiffin; 4 step-grandsons, Patrick, Aaron, David, and Jonathan Deleon; 4 step-great-grandchildren, Trinity, Evangela, and Lucian Deleon and Phoenix Butler; along with a host of relatives and the best of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers; and her sister. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Social distancing and mask wearing is required during visitation. A graveside service will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, 2 pm, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Cemetery in Weesatche. Those attending have the option to stay in their vehicles and listen to the services on FM 87.9. Pallbearers include David Deleon, Timothy Schroedter, Jeffery Schroedter, Matthew Janysek, Trenton Janysek and Perry Hiebner. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or The Alzheimer's Association. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

