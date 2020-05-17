ERMA JEAN DRODDY HARE GRANNY BLOOMINGTON - Erma Jean Droddy Hare "Granny" ,88, of Bloomington and formerly of Six Mile, La., died Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born May 13, 1931 to Joe and Shrena Droddy. She spent her life helping others and never met a stranger. She was a Christian lady that loved and praised the lord as well as a retired Baker from Blooming High School Cafeteria. Erma is preceded in death by her parents, her wonderful husband Virgil Hare Sr. , son Virgil Hare Jr. , daughter Velma Hare Heather, 2 grandbabies, and 4 great grandbabies. She is survived by her sister Bessie May Droddy Thomas, daughter Verlie Marie Hare McConahie, son Danny DeWayne Hare, 11 grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren, 13 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be held to rest at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N Main St) until her final interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria Texas on May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. It will be a graveside service only. Services are under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. 361-573-2777.
