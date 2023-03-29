Erna Maxine Bearden
DALLAS — Erna Maxine (King) Bearden, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on March 22, 2023 after a life well-lived. Affectionately known as Cine, her supreme warmth and kindness will be dearly missed, and her memory will be forever cherished by all who knew her.
Born in Dallas, TX on June 26, 1934 to Floyd and Mildred King, Cine attended Sunset High School before marrying her childhood sweetheart, Hugh G. Bearden. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures together during their 52 years of marriage, including raising their two children, Tenna Thompson and Hugh G. Bearden II, and operating Laurel Oaks Memorial Park, which was founded by her father in 1958, all of which made her incredibly proud.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Floyd King Jr., her husband Hugh G. Bearden, her brother-in-law Harry E. May, and her son Hugh G. Bearden II. She is survived by her sister Fran May, daughter and son-in-law Tenna and Chris Thompson, her grandchildren Dr. Adam Stephens, Taylor Thompson, Mason Thompson, and Emily Bearden, and her great-grandson Tate Stephens. She also leaves behind her nephews and their spouses: Darrell and Kim May, Michael and Karen May, Jason and Kari May, Aaron and Alyssa May, and Lance and Lisa King. She also leaves behind her niece and her spouse Kim King-Cook and Bobby Cook and daughter-in-law Diana Bearden. Her legacy lives on through her loved ones, who will carry on the values and traditions she instilled in them.
Visitation for Maxine will be held on Wednesday, March 29 2023, from 6-8 pm at Laurel Oaks Funeral Home, 12649 Lake June Road, Mesquite, Texas. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 4 pm at Laurel Oaks Funeral Home. Maxine will be interred at Laurel Oaks Memorial Park after the funeral, with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, Juliette Fowler Communities, University Park United Methodist Church, and Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria, Texas.
