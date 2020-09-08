Ernell Niemeier

She is survived by her sons William “Bill” (Debbie) Niemeier and Mark (Tracey) Niemeier, grandchildren William Clarence Niemeier, Ward Edward (Kayla) Niemeier, Katie (Caleb) Gips, and Samantha (Patrick) Rohan. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Jackson James Gips and William Michael Niemeier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence Niemeier, sisters Dorothy York, Alta Lee Buchhorn and Elorine Hunnam.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10 am Thursday Sept. 10, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be giving to St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.