ERNEST B. DIERLAM PORT LAVACA - Ernest B. Dierlam, 98, of Port Lavaca passed away August 25, 2019. He was born October 16, 1920 in Seadrift to Charles N. and Martha Elizabeth Dierlam. Ernest served in the U.S. Army during WWII with the 88th Engineers and received the bronze star from General Patton on the battle field. He was an avid fisherman, loved woodworking, and enjoyed time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Viola Radford (Tony); son, Ernest G. Dierlam (Laurie) of Port Lavaca; grandchildren, Tony Radford Jr. and Evan Dierlam; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Patrick and Cassandra Radford, Jade Radford Pool and Lauren Radford; and great-great-grandchildren, Lilly Tomlinson Radford Gibson and Joseph "Joey" Radford. He was preceded in death by his wife whom he married October 23, 1945, Jessie Dierlam; parents; brothers, Carl "Vernon" Dierlam and Charles Lester "Cardy" Dierlam; and granddaughter, Kay Radford. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:30 - 10 a.m. at the Assembly of God in Seadrift with funeral services to begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Seadrift Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard. Pallbearers are Jesse Cortez, Tad Dio, Tommy Stanfield, Patrick Radford, Manuel Aguilar, and Donny Baker. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
