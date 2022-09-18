Ernest “EJ” Slovacek
TELFERNER — Ernest “EJ” Slovacek, 92, of Telferner, passed away September, 11, 2022.
Ernest Joseph Slovacek was born June 21, 1930 in Sweet Home, Texas to the late Joseph Slovacek and Rosie (Petru) Slovacek.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM, Monday, September 19, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas. Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, September 19, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Bischoff Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Evans, Shawn Evans, Aaron Slovacek, Mike Bliznak, Kenneth Cousins and Larry Bitterly.
EJ is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Debra (Groth) Slovacek; his son, Dale (Laura) Slovacek of Corpus Christi; his daughter, Katherine “Kathy” Evans of Bakersfield, CA; daughter-in-law, Yukari Slovacek; 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family friends.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his 2 sons, Robert and Edward “Eddie” Slovacek: son-in-law, Scott Evans; his sister, Margaret Summers; and his brother, David Slovacek.
EJ served in the US Army during the Korean War, and was very proud to be a veteran. He worked for Welex/Halliburton in the Logging Department for over 20 years. He was nicknamed “Waylon” by Debra’s family because he loved to wear his black jumpsuit and black cowboy hat, and enjoyed riding around in his red Cadillac. His favorite pastime was bay fishing with his wife, Debra.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
