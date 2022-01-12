Ernest Glenn Futch
VICTORIA — Ernest Glenn Futch, 86, of Victoria passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born July 6, 1934 in Tylertown, MS to Chauncey James and Hazel Holmes Futch.
He was a graduate of Patti Welder High School and then graduated from the FBI National Academy. Glenn worked for the Victoria Police Department retiring as a Captain with 44 years of service.
He is survived by his daughter, Nanette Futch Shannon (Ray) of Mansfield; sons, Fermon Futch and Timothy Futch (Kimberly) all of Victoria; sister, Sherry Ann Tacket of Rockport; grandchildren, Denielle Rampy (Kyle), Colin Hoover, Marshall Futch (Montse Garcia), Caitlin Murphy (Jacob): great grandchildren, Quinn, Landon, Tynleigh and Micah Rampy, Rhea Rosita Garcia Futch, Jude, Neil and Norah Murphy.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Rosita Alford Futch on August 8, 2020; and a grandson, Trey Creager.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
