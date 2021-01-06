Ernest Joseph Faltysek
COLLEGE STATION — Ernest J. Faltysek passed away in College Station, TX at the age of 92 on January 2, 2021.
Born March 17th 1928 in Praha, TX to Julius and Ludmilla (Stavinoha) he lived most of his life in Victoria, TX. Married to his sweetheart, Leona (Depine) Faltysek, on Valentine’s Day 1949 they were inseparable for 64 years until she passed away in 2013.
Ernest was a custom homebuilder trained by his father-in-law Louis Depine and in business with his brother-in-law Louis Depine, Jr. as Depine and Faltysek Homes for many years in the Victoria area. He also enjoyed his time coaching his sons in baseball and later in slow pitch softball for the men’s Victoria City League. His love of baseball included cheering for the Boston Red Sox, a fan until the end of life. He was also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and an avid domino player. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time crafting custom Wahoo game boards and selling them at festivals. Ernest and wife Leona spent many years attending polka dances. In his later years he would love to watch the polka videos he had filmed at the dances. His Czech heritage was always important to him including poppy seed kolaches, homemade sausage, Pivo and polka music.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was pre-deceased by two brothers, Manual and Lennert Faltysek and one sister Marcella Goodwin, grandsons Michael Bluda, Morgan Faltysek and great-granddaughter Emily Rose Faltysek.
He is survived by sister, Lillie Mae Tyson of Richmond and his five children, Sharon Bluda of Huntsville, Duane Faltysek (Rhonda) of College Station, Dennis Faltysek (Pamela) of Palacios, Dale Faltysek (Pam) of Montgomery and Sherry Hardoin (Robert) of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren (Jason Faltysek, Jarred Faltysek, Justin Faltysek, Heather Goodenow, Jordan Faltysek, Dennis Faltysek, Jr., Lacie Orsi, Mason Faltysek and Zachary Faltysek) and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station, TX on Thursday January 7th at 11:00 am.
Burial will be next to his beloved wife Leona at the Forest Park Cemetery, The Woodlands, TX.
A Catholic Rosary with be held at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, TX on Wednesday, January 6th at 6:30 pm with visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Faltysek, Jarred Faltysek, Justin Faltysek, Jordan Faltysek, Mason Faltysek and Zachary Faltysek.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Accel in College Station for their loving care given our Dad.
Donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.
