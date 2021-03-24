Ernest M. Sanchez
VICTORIA — Ernest M. Sanchez passed away, Sunday, March 21, 2021, one day after his 83rd birthday. Ernest’s family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Wednesday, March 24th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM
A native of Victoria, Ernest was born March 20, 1938 to Juan Sanchez and Gregoria Morales Sanchez. On July 23, 1956, Ernest married the love of his life, Janie Sanchez. Ernest worked for Mrs. Baird’s for over 25 years. He loved to socialize and spending time with friends and family at the beach brought him great peace. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Sanchez and
Gregoria Morales; his loving wife of 60 years, Janie Sanchez; children, Susan Vasquez, Paul A. Sanchez; siblings, John Sanchez, Ben Sanchez, Alberto Sanchez, and Mary S. Vasquez.
Ernest leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Catherine Espindola and husband, Roberto; son, Marcus Sanchez; siblings, Janie Ortiz, David Sanchez and wife, Yolanda, Jessie Sanchez and wife, Margaret, and Joe Sanchez; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
