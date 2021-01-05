Ernest Robles
VICTORIA — Ernest Robles Sr 74 of Victoria, TX, gained his wings on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1946 to the late Juan Robles and Eusebia Sartuche. He was a kind and respectful man who worked at the Lighthouse for the blind for 9 years which he loved. He was a man who loved to throw jokes at you whenever he got the chance. He loved to watch wrestling, football, and most of all he loved to listen to his music. Ernest was well respected and loved anyone he met. He is survived by his girlfriend Frances Rodriguez, son Ernest Robles Jr. (Mable), john Angel Robles, Ernest Robles III (Amanda), Domingo Robles; daughter, Ernestina Startuche, Rosemary Robles (Freddie); brother Joe Jacinto Sartuche, Victor Sartuche; sister Diana Reyna (Felipe), Dora Davila (Auerlio), Delia Guerra (Sam), Margaret Aranda (Abel), Yolanda Bucannon (Bret), Tency Amarillo (Saul), Eva Sartuche (John) and Tina Sartuche. He also leaves 27 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cynthia Macillas, brother John robles and sister Rosie Bernal. Pallbearers are Mason Robles, Veronica Robles, Jose Robles, Austin Robles, Angel Robles DeLaGarza and Paul Anthony Licerio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 4 to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 beginning at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with burial to immediately to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
