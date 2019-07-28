ERNEST J. ROENSCH VICTORIA - Ernest James Roensch went to be with the Lord July 23, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born March 30, 1933 in LaGrange, Texas to the late Willie C. and Alma Roensch. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 - 10:30 am with a funeral service at 10:30 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Victoria. A reception will follow at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Ernest is survived by his wife of 39 years, Peggy Roensch; daughter Brenda Atwell; sons Terry (Belinda) Roensch, Craig Roensch and Chad Roensch; step children Scott Holster and Tina Bennett; 10 grandchildren; sister Florence (William) Jurajda; brother Calvin (Sharon) Roensch and brother-in-law Lee Roy Wenske. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters Edna Wenske and Amelda Peikert and step children Karen Hart and Keith Holster. Memorial Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
