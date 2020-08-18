Ernest Wiginton
WOODSBORO — Ernest Wiginton, 60, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born November 10, 1959 to the late Virgil Lee and Lois Seitz Wiginton. He is survived by his wife Janie Wiginton of Woodsboro; sons Brent (Jonette) Wiginton of Woodsboro and Jeremy (Mandy) Wiginton of Ft. Worth; step daughter Jennifer Espinoza of Flour Bluff; brother Sheldon Wiginton of Woodsboro; sister Sharon Shannon of Victoria; grandchildren Colton Wiginton, Carlee Wiginton, Cash Wiginton, Hannah Wiginton, Brooklynn Wiginton, Levi Wiginton, Destiny Mendez, Julianna Mendez. A visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 LaRosa Cemetery, Woodsboro, Tx. At 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
