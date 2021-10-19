Ernestina Elizondo
WOODSBORO — Ernestina Elizondo, 94, passed away October 15, 2021. She was born July 6, 1927 to the late Jose and Enemencia Elizalde. She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Elizondo; son Sonny Elizondo; siblings Juana Cisneros, Siro Elizalde, Sr., Maggie Ortega, Aurora Garza, Eustolia Elizondo, Frank Elizalde, Guadalupe Elizalde, Eliza Escamilla, Olivia Porras. Ernestina is survived by her son Gilbert Elizondo, Jr. of Rancho Viejo, Tx.; daughter Irene Ralph of Woodsboro; brother Oscar Elizalde of Victoria, Tx; sister Carolina Perez of New Orleans; Five Grandchildren Gilbert M. Elizondo, Julia C. Elizondo, Michael R. Elizondo, Allan M. Ralph, and Sarah R. Wiseman; Five Great-Grandchildren Alejandro Elizondo, Antonio Elizondo, Adrian Elizondo, Marina Ralph, James “Cinco” Wiseman. A Rosary will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery - Pallbearers will be Thomas Elizondo, Ray Elizondo, Jr. Ray Elizondo, Robert Elizalde, Roger Blaker, Jr., Robert Cisneros. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.