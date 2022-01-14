Ernesto C. Torres
VICTORIA — Ernesto C. Torres, age 78 of Victoria passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born November 17, 1943, in Runge, Texas, to the late Alejandro Torres and Criselda Carrion Torres.
He was a Sgt. in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his blessed Angel Hope Harp, sons Jason Torres of San Antonio and Jacob (Jennifer) Torres of Temple; sisters, Sylvia (Woody) Maby, Rose (Charlie) Overstreet, Irma (Billy) Garza, Lisa (Oscar) Rossett, and brother, Alex (Yarira) Torres. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Continue Viewing Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:30am with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery with Full Military Honors under the auspice of Victoria County Veterans Council AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV, VVA.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

