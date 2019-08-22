ERNESTO GONZALEZ GOLIAD - Ernesto Gonzalez went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born August 17, 1944, in Elsa, Texas, to the late Nestor and Adeliada Gonzalez. Ernesto was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Garcia; brothers, Frank Gonzalez, Martin Gonzalez, Adan Gonzalez, Alfredo Gonzalez, Lupe Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Dominga Anita Gonzalez; sons, Ernesto Gonzalez Jr., Mark Gonzalez; daughters, Rose Sanchez, Georgia Alvarez, and Amanda Balajadia; sisters, Emma Flores, Genieva Barnet; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10am -7pm at Grace Funeral Home-Goliad, with rosary at 7:00pm. Mass will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:30pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Flores Cemetery in Goliad. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad
