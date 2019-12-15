ERNESTO ERNEST SALAZAR MANVEL - Ernesto Salazar "Ernest", formerly of Kingsville, passed away Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at the age of 60. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Monday, December 16th from 5-8pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 10am at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (2)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Kolkhorst to seek reelection (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.