ESIQUIEL SONNY GAONA JR. VICTORIA - Esiquiel "Sonny" Gaona Jr., passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born October 5, 1950 in Victoria, to the late Esiquiel "Chico" Gaona Sr., and Rachel Valenzuela Gaona. He graduated from Stroman High School in 1971. He worked as an air brake mechanic/welder for 49 years. He met his wife Lucia "Lucy" Conchola Gaona of Victoria, and married August 18, 1979. They have been happily married for 40 years, and had one son Eric. Sonny attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, and was known as a man of great faith. He enjoyed playing golf on the weekends, bowling, or following his grandsons' select baseball team. He loved spending time with his family, watching the Texans play, eating his son's BBQ, making people laugh, and singing Spanish songs while watching his grandsons playing. He is survived by his wife, Lucia Conchola Gaona of Victoria; son Eric Gaona (Crystal) of Victoria; sister, Rosemary Adames (Sammy) of Victoria,; brothers, Robert Gaona (Frances), Sammy Gaona (Mary), Richard "Herbie" Gaona (Lettie), and sister in-law Nancy Gaona all of Victoria. He is also survived by his grandchildren Derrick Gaona, Easton Gaona, and Chayse Cisneros. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Gaona. Visitation will begin Thursday, March 5, 2020 for 5-9 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will continue Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9-11 am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 12:15 pm with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Angela Adames, Anthony Adames, Jeffrey Gaona, Robert Anthony Gaona, Alfred Trevino, and Abrosio "Boy" Romero. Honorary Pallbearer Sammy "Bubba" Gaona Jr. A post-funeral reception will be held at the CWV to celebrate the life of Sonny Gaona. Food donations will be accepted there. In lieu of plants/flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in the name of Sonny Gaona to the Spartan Select Baseball Foundation at TDECU Bank in Victoria. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.