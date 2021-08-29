Esmeralda Jean Hernandez
GOLIAD — Esmeralda “Jean” Hernandez, age 62 of Goliad, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1958, in Goliad to Guadalupe “Lupe” Flores and the late Gloria G. Flores. She attended and graduated from Goliad ISD. Jean loved spending time with her late husband Jimmy, barbecuing, participating in cook-offs with the 5J cooking crew, and volunteering for school events. Over the years, Jean worked at Goliad ISD and Deveraux. She had a passion for her chihuahuas Chica and Bad Boy and enjoyed taking cruises with her husband.
Preceded in death by: her loving husband, Jimmy Hernandez Sr.; mother, Gloria G. Flores; brother, Lupe “Pitie” Flores; grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins and most recently, her fur baby Chica.
Left to cherish her memory are: sons, Jimmy (Rhonda) Hernandez and Jeff (Haley) Hernandez; father, Guadalupe “Lupe” Flores; sisters, Gloria (Simon) Morales and Susan (Nat) Hernandez; sister-in-laws, Sara Oehlke and Margaret Vasquez; grandchildren, Jimmy “Chino” Hernandez, Kylie Hernandez, Preston Hernandez, Warren Nelson, and Ashley Nelson; along with a host of other loving family and friends.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad. A Rosary will be recited at 10am with Holy Mass immediately following. Jean’s final resting place will be beside her beloved husband at Flores Cemetery in Goliad with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Mask REQUIRED by all attendees.
www.gracefuneralhome.com
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.

