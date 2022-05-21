ESMERALDA “RUBY” OCHOA
VICTORIA — Esmeralda “Ruby” Ochoa, 64, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Victoria, TX.
Ruby was born to Hilario (Lalo) and Guadalupe (Lupe) Morales on Aug. 1, 1957, in Victoria, TX. She graduated from Stroman High School in 1975 and married Jesse Ochoa on Jan. 10, 1976.
Ruby worked as a secretary for more than 30 years in various industries ranging from the medical field to oil and gas, but she is best remembered as a loving wife of more than 40 years, a mother and a grandmother.
Ruby is survived by her children Jaimie Ochoa (Olga), Jessica Ochoa Garcia (Eric) and Stefanie Garcia; grandchildren, Jayda, Adalynn Bay, Haleigh, Aaron, Joseph, Isabella, Gabriella, Daniella and Stella; great grandchild, Lance Jesse; brother, Larry Morales; sisters, Consuelo (Connie) Paxton, Virginia Olguin and Mary Ellen Hernandez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ochoa and parents Lalo and Lupe Morales.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel located at 8819 US Hwy. 87 N in Victoria, 77903. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow.
Pallbearers include Ernest Ochoa Jr., Joe Ochoa Jr., Christopher Hernandez, Mark Olguin, Jerry Morales, Rick Ochoa, Ernest Ochoa Sr. and Shelly Reyna. Honorary Pallbearers include Lance Jesse Garcia, Joshua Hernandez, Justin Hernandez, Domingo and Liz Villarreal, Joe and Chiqui Reyna, Gussie and James Felps, the Stafford Family and Patricia “Patsy” Ochoa.
Special thanks to the countless nurses at DeTar Hospital, including the would care team of Hermes, Suzanne and Erika, as well as the amazing staff at Hospice of South Texas, including Drs. Cobb and Meyer.
