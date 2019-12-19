ESMERALDA VASQUEZ STRINGO PORT O'CONNOR - Esmeralda Vasquez Stringo "Boogie", 73, of Port O'Connor, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 16, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1946 in Victoria, Texas, to Benito Vasquez "Big Daddy" and Matilda Ragusin Vasquez. She loved sewing, cooking, and taking care of children. She was loved by all who knew her and her love for her family and friends was immeasurable. She is survived by her children; Joseph Anthony Russo (Peggy), Leslie Michael Stringo (Lisa), Paula Stringo Loya (Rudy), Marc Alan Stringo (Brandy), and Adrian Stringo Suarez (Jorge); siblings, Josephine Prendergast, Pearl Romero, Rose Mary Stringo, and David Vasquez; grandchildren, Jensica, Keelin, Madison, Alexa, Nina, Rudy Isaac, Kevin Jr., Kathryn, Arrieana, Miranda, Mackenzie, Brenna, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Drayvin, Sean, Landin, Emma, Elyse, Marshall, Dakota, Corbin, Jacob and Vincent. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Patrick Stringo; and brother, Ben Vasquez. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Port O'Connor, Texas. Burial will follow at Port O'Connor Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joseph Anthony Russo, Leslie Michael Stringo, Marc Alan Stringo, Jorge Suarez, Rudy Loya, Rudy Isaac Loya, Kevin Patrick Stringo Jr., Jason Stringo, Jeremy Helms, and Joseph Helms. Memorial donations may be made to The Harbor, 215 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979 or the Tree of Angels. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
