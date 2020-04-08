ESMERALDA EMMY TREVINO VICTORIA - Esmeralda Trevino (Emmy), born November 10, 1946 died peacefully surrounded by her children after a lengthy illness on April 2, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. Emmy is survived by her three children. Ray Trevino of New Braunfels, Texas. Lonnie Trevino of Cuero, Texas. And Marti MacDougal of Camarillo, California. Along with each of their spouses, Monica, Jill and Michael. Six grandchildren, Ray, Nathan, Zachary, Mason, Colin and Maya. Emmy is preceded in death by her parents Martin & Minnie Salinas of Lompoc, California. She loved spending time with her church family at Celebration Church. Not only did her grandchildren call her "Wella", but so did her many "adopted" kids she loved along the way. She had a love for playing games with friends & family. It was a time for fellowship and laughter. When she had down time, you could find her cross-stitching, working on puzzles, word searches, listening to music or reading one of her many Christian books. Emmy graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi, Texas. Attended Victoria College and ultimately, retiring from the Texas Health Department after many years with the WIC program. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date once the current virus crisis is under control and travel is open for all.
