CHRISTINE J. ESPARZA VICTORIA - Christine Esparza, 41, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12th from 6-8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 13th at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.C
